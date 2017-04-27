Lions Club announces its first convention in India

Lions Clubs International has announced its first LCIcon in India that will coincide with celebrations of 75 years of Independence in 2022. LCIcon 2022 will be one of India’s biggest international conventions in which more than 35,000 Lion members are expected from more than 120 countries. The announcement was made by Lion Dr Naresh Aggarwal, first vice president, Lions Clubs International – an Indian who takes charge as the 101st worldwide president of Lions Clubs International from July 2017 – in presence of Dr Mahesh Sharma, union minister of state for culture and tourism, India.
Dr Sharma said, “To give is rare virtue exhibited by the likes of Gandhi, Ambedkar, and Lionism across the world, is a symbol of the same.”
He also announced that he intends to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the platform to promote brand India as partners in this endeavour. He has also extended support to formulate a nodal body of Ministry of Social Justice and Welfare, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Home, Ministry of Foreign and Ministry of Finance for smooth execution.
Dr Aggarwal said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce not only the first ever LCIcon 2022 in India but also one of the biggest international conventions in India.”
Tourism worth US$ 50 million during four days and more during pre and post trips of visitors in India is expected. Indira Gandhi Stadium, Pragati Maidan (ITPO) and five star hotels in New Delhi have been booked well in advance. General managers and administrators of all hotels and related government bodies were present at the conference. Among other prominent guests present were Madhu Dubey, executive director, ICPB; Manjushree Roy, director, IGSC; Shaoo S R, GM, ITPO and Samir Kalia, MD, Gets Holidays. Gets Holidays is the event and travel partner for the event.
Dr Aggarwal also shared his vision for India, and added, “There will be high focus on social welfare activities in India for the next five years. Scientists say 70 per cent of our memory is visual memory and by age of seven years problems related to sight become permanent. It is this insight which has led us to a pledge to scan more than five crore kids for eye sight problems in coming years. We are importing equipment from Germany for the same which needs no technical assistance and can scan in less than a minute. Apart from Kid Sight India, we will run campaigns for vaccination and eradication of measles and rubella for kids, programmes of kidney ailments and dialysis treatments, diabetes awareness programmes, and other environment, health and youth related events.”