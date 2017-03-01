Korea Tourism Organization promotes tourism & culture through Korean dramas

Korea Tourism Organization has announced that it is the presenting sponsor of the currently airing South Korean drama, Descendants of the Sun, which is popular across Asia. The love story act has gained top ratings with Song Joong Ki as the lead actor, who is also the brand ambassador of Korea Tourism Organization.
Byungsun Lee, director, Korea Tourism Organization, said, “It has been a great opportunity to be the presenting sponsor of one of the biggest hits amongst the Korean Drama, brought to India on a premium Hindi entertainment channel, Zindagi. Korean dramas are extremely popular in Asia and with the positive response from this series, I am confident that more Korean dramas can be presented in the Indian mainstream media to entertain Indian viewers.”
With more Korean dramas becoming a part of the Indian entertainment world, the affluence to Korean culture shall contribute to the positive growth in the Indian outbound travel to South Korea.”