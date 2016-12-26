Kerala Tourism to promote state as ‘Land of Biennale’

In addition to its branding as “God’s Own Country”, Kerala will now also be promoted as the “Land of the Biennale”.
“Kerala Tourism has allotted around INR 6 crore to promote both the Biennale, an art event, and the state through ad films, national and international road shows and campaigns as well as other initiatives,” said U V Jose, director, Kerala Tourism, following following a visit to Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi.
Noting that the theme of the new campaign would be related to art, he said the tourism department had sanctioned INR 60 lakh for a film to promote Kerala as the land of the Biennale.
“For the next three months, over the duration of the Biennale, Kerala Tourism will showcase it at national trade fairs, international road shows and tourism and trade conventions. We will also roll out the ‘Live Inspired’ campaign, which is themed around the inspiration and pride of having the chance to view and experience such top class artworks here,” Jose was quoted as saying in a release.
He said that while the state was known for such distinctive offerings as its Ayurveda therapies and houseboats, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) would be added to that list of Kerala’s tourism products.
Echoing on that, V Venu, principal secretary (tourism), earlier commented, “The Biennale is a stellar example of a public-private-partnership. Art and heritage brought together is a mutually beneficial relationship. The Biennale is assured of our full support. We will tell the Biennale s story beyond its duration. Even if people don t get the opportunity to attend the event, they will know exactly what it is. In the period between KMB editions, we will help take its story to the world.”
Also visiting the venue on was former Kerala State Planning Board member G Vijayaraghavan, who observed that the Biennale’s quality had improved with each edition and that the large crowds attested to its popularity even with the demonetisation issue.
