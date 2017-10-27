Kerala Tourism launches ‘GoKerala’ campaign to boost tourist arrivals

The tourism department of Kerala has launched a new marketing campaign, #GoKerala, in association with HolidayIQ, in order to promote state tourism. Under this campaign, five lucky couples will get a chance to win a 10 days, all-expense paid trip to Kerala and visit unexplored destinations of Kerala. GoKerala is a content led, multiple platform campaign with a dedicated microsite, integrated touchpoints and targeted reach. The experiential campaign is completely powered by the holiday experiences and reviews of travellers across the country.
Speaking about the campaign, P Bala Kiran, IAS, director, Kerala Tourism and managing director, Kannur International Airport, said, “Kerala Tourism has always sought new and innovative marketing avenues to build Kerala as the top tourism brand and destination. Hence, we are excited to partner with HolidayIQ where they have provided an innovative concept to invite real travellers with varying preferences from their vast travel community to experience the beauty and hospitality of Kerala and Kerala Tourism department.”
“A holiday itinerary, specially curated by Kerala Tourism and HolidayIQ, will show these travellers a Kerala beyond its backwaters and mere honeymoon destination to being a wholesome family destination – a true taste of God’s own country,” added Bala Kiran.
The campaign has been live on all social platforms. The idea is to promote and showcase unexplored destinations of Kerala and position Kerala as a family holiday destination across the country.
Rohit Rawal, head of brand solutions, HolidayIQ, said, “As India’s first and largest travel community, HolidayIQ has always been a pioneer in bringing experiential marketing to the tourism sector. With the #GoKerala campaign, we have a unique opportunity to showcase Kerala in a fresh light, as experienced and authenticated by real travellers. We are grateful to Kerala Tourism for showing faith in the HolidayIQ platform’s ability to lead this content-led campaign, while giving the travellers an experience of a lifetime.”