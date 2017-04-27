Kerala signs tourism MoU with SilkAir

Kerala Tourism Department has signed an MoU with Singapore-based SilkAir to promote tourism in the state. The MoU was signed in the presence of state tourism minister Kadakampalli Surendran at a function. The initiative is to jointly promote tourism to Kerala from priority markets like Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Japan and Singapore by conducting roadshows and other special marketing programmes in chosen cities.
“The tourism department has been looking for more opportunities to spread word about the legacy of ‘God’s Own Country’ across the global markets and to further increase the tourist footfall in Kerala in the coming years’. I expect the agreement with SilkAir to benefit Kerala Tourism in terms of attracting more tourists from the four significant markets with the help of its wide network and reputation as a quality service provider,” said Surendran.
Commenting on the association, P Balakiran, director, department of tourism, Kerala, said, “The MoU with SilkAir will allow us to strategically attract more travellers from the four specific markets to enjoy the unique local experiences here in Kerala.”
Effective for a period of one year, the MoU would cover a series of joint activities including brand advertising and promotional campaigns, tactical and digital marketing, familiarisation trips, trade fairs, joint roadshows and product development.
Speaking about the partnership, Jagdish Bhojwani, general manager – India, SilkAir, said, “We’re delighted to be associated with Kerala Tourism and look forward to working together on many exciting activities to promote ‘God’s Own Country’ as an attractive tourist destination.”