Jugnoo announces exclusive partnership with Yatra.com

Jugnoo, a hyperlocal startup, power – driven by its vast auto – rickshaw network, announces its exclusive partnership with Yatra.com, in a bid to maximise its user base across Tier II & Tier III cities by facilitating better commuting options. With this association, Jugnoo becomes the first auto aggregator to tie-up with Yatra, bringing convenience and comfort of on-demand autos to millions of new customers across India.
With Jugnoo’s latest partnership, customers will no longer have to worry about being cheated by auto-rickshaw drivers while travelling to a new city. Customers will now be able to access Jugnoo’s services via Yatra’s mobile app (both Andriod and iOS version), and travel comfortably at affordable rates.
Commenting on this partnership, Samar Singla, founder and CEO, Jugnoo said, “At Jugnoo, our prime focus is customer satisfaction. We strive hard to facilitate services that are both cost-effective and convenient for our customers. Thus, staying true to that belief, we decided to take our reach to another level by partnering with Yatra.com – India’s leading online travel agency and booking platform. Through this tie-up, we will get an opportunity to serve Yatra’s huge customer base, and subsequently, maximise our reach across a wider user spectrum.”
Manish Amin, co-founder & CIO, Yatra.com said, “We are extremely glad to be associated with Jugnoo, which happens to be one of fastest growing on-demand apps in India. Since this is our first such partnership with an on-demand auto aggregator, we wish to make the most of this tie-up through our shared belief of ensuring maximum customer satisfaction. Furthermore, this association will help make Yatra a more comprehensive app that caters to all the travelling needs of an individual for both intra-city and intercity travel, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.”
Jugnoo’s on-demand commuting option is currently available on Yatra’s Andriod and iOS app and shall go live on Yatra mini shortly. It will help the latter in providing end-to-end services to its customers, i.e. last mile commuting solutions to and from railway stations, bus stations, hotels, etc.