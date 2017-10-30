J&K Tourism collaborates with Bajaj Allianz for travel insurance services

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), and Indian Mountaineering Federation, have collaborated with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for travel insurance services, to travellers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bajaj Allianz’s portfolio of travel insurance services range across various segments including, individual travel insurance, family travel insurance, senior citizen travel insurance, corporat travel insurance, and Bharat Bhraman Policy – a domestic travel insurance policy for all individuals travelling within India.