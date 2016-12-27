J&K to leverage tourism potential of Nubra Valley

Pushing for development of the Nubra Valley, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has announced setting up of a tourism development authority and said INR 17 crore will be spent to develop the area. Mufti said that Nubra-Turtuk Valley has “immense” tourism potential and the need of the hour is to utilise this to the optimum.
Addressing a public meeting, she said, The government has already started various tourism development projects in Nubra valley and with the setting up of the authority, these projects would get a focused attention. A cultural institute would be set up at Turtuk for the promotion and preservation of local culture, music and language. Similarly, an interpretation centre would be set up for the information and guidance of tourists visiting the area. Also wayside facilities and residential accommodation for tourists besides upgradation of infrastructure would be undertaken.”
Mufti expressed that she was personally aware of the problems of the people of the area, more so on account of connectivity, and efforts would be made to redress them. A survey on Turtuk-Haanu road would be conducted and once constructed, the road would reduce the distance between Nubra and Kashmir Valley.
Chairman of Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali; Minister for Education, Naeem Akhtar; Minister for Cooperatives & Ladakh Affairs, T Dorjey; Chairman of LAHDC, Leh, Dr Sonam Dawa; executive councilor, MLA, Anjum Fazili; secretary (tourism), Farooq Ahmad Shah and deputy commissioner, Leh, P Ramaswamy and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, the CM inaugurated an 80 metre-long bridge at Kharpon-Thang over Shouq river. Built at a cost of INR 7 crore, the bridge would connect Thang village with Leh district and consequentially with the rest of the state.
(PTI)