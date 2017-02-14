J&K cabinet gives nod to 3 TDAs

Jammu and Kashmir government has given its nod to setting of three separate Tourism Development Authorities (TDAs) for Tosa Maidan, Shopain-Dobjun-Peer-ki-Gali and Bani-Basohli in the state.
The cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, accorded sanction to the creation of TDAs, a spokesman said.
Tosa Maidan is one of the largest meadows in Kashmir Valley and is surrounded by dense forests with the potential of developing into a world-class tourism destination.
The CM had during her visit to the area in May last year announced creation of a separate TDAs for the development of tourism infrastructure in Tosa Maidan.
Apart from the normal tours and picnics, Tosa Maidan has potential in terms of adventure including winter sports, hiking, mountaineering, horse riding, para gliding, rock climbing, trekking etc.
The cabinet also accorded sanction to the creation of TDA in Shopain-Dobjun-Peer-ki-Gali and Bani-Basohli, along-with creation of 21 posts of various categories for each tourism authority.
The cabinet also approved renaming of the TDA in Lakhanpur-Sarthal as Billawar-Duggan Development Authority.
(PTI)