Jet Airways to introduce new daily between Mangaluru and New Delhi

Jet Airways will introduce a new daily service between Mengaluru and New Delhi, offering business travellers from the south Indian port city and commercial hub, seamless connectivity with the national capital. The new daily flight, being introduced with effect from January 16, 2017, will also connect Mangaluru to a whole host of destinations across North, Northeast India and even internationally, via New Delhi, further bolstering the airline’s already extensive service network. In fact, guests from Mangaluru will be able to enjoy one-stop connectivity to cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Guwahati.
The new flight also links Mangaluru to key international business centres such as London, Amsterdam, Singapore and Hong Kong and popular tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Kathmandu and Dhaka through New Delhi.
Mangaluru, an important seaport and a major commercial center in Karnataka with the state’s second busiest airport, is fast gaining prominence as a business hub and a tourist gateway. Both for explorers as well as for those looking to relax and unwind, Mangaluru provides easy access to several nearby leisure destinations including resorts and beaches of Northern Kerala such as the famed Bekal beach. Aside from housing several educational institutions, the city is also located in close proximity to Manipal – a globally renowned educational destination for higher education and professional courses preferred by students worldwide.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “Jet Airways is delighted to introduce the new service between Mangaluru and Delhi. While we already have one of the most extensive domestic networks in the industry connecting 46 cities, we’re constantly striving to enhance it further for greater convenience of our guests. Jet Airways has already established itself as a prestigious brand in the competitive domestic sector and I’m confident the introduction of the new service will further cement our place as the airline of choice in the Indian skies.”
The outbound leg of the new service, flight 9W 763 will depart Mangaluru at 0820 hrs and land at Delhi at 1110 hrs. On its return leg, flight 9W 764, will depart Delhi at 1500 hrs and arrive in Mangaluru at 1750 hrs. The flight will also facilitate daily cargo movement between Mangaluru and Delhi of nearly five tonnes.
The airline will deploy the Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG) aircraft on this route, giving Premiere and Economy guests onboard the chance to enjoy the airline’s famed in-flight service, its award-winning in-flight entertainment (IFE) programme and hallmark Indian hospitality.