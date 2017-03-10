Jet Airways to increase services in summer

Jet Airways will provide enhanced air connectivity with direct flights between new city pairs and increased frequencies on existing routes as per of its forthcoming summer schedule.
The summer season will see Jet Airways offering nearly 650 flights per day, both on its domestic and international network, the airline said.
As part of the summer schedule, which will come into effect from March 25, Jet Airways will launch direct services to Madurai and Bagdogra from Mumbai, starting March 26.
Similarly, Jaipur will be connected to Chandigarh, Dehradun with Srinagar, and Bengaluru with Kozhikode with non-stop flights, in addition to services linking Bengaluru with Lucknow, via New Delhi and, Mumbai with Srinagar, via Dehradun.
With demand also surging across established sectors, Jet Airways will add 12 additional frequencies on existing routes including a seventh daily flight between Mumbai and Goa, as well as Delhi and Lucknow, besides a fourth frequency between Chennai and Tiruchirappalli and a second frequency between Delhi and Bhopal.
The airline will also introduce two additional services on the New Delhi – Patna route.
