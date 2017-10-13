Jet Airways launches non-stop flights between Chennai-Paris

Jet Airways has launched non-stop flight service between Chennai and Paris-Charles de Gaulle with an aim to benefit frequent flyers to European countries. “I am delighted at the prospect of the upcoming launch of the non-stop Chennai to Paris Jet Airways flight. This new route will greatly enhance air connectivity between France and India,” said ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler said.
“While we are keen on attracting more and more Indian travellers to our country, it is a positive step in increasing their volume,” he said in a statement. The launch of direct flight service would facilitate corporate travel from French and Indian industries, he said. According to Jet Airways officials, the new service would commence from October 29 onwards, operate five times a week and complement the existing daily service between Mumbai and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.
“We are delighted to be the first airline to operate a non-stop service to Paris with our codeshare partners-Air France, KLM and Delta Air Lines. This flight will connect guests to as many as 50 destinations in Europe and 20 onwards in North America, highlighting our continued focus to expand connectivity from South India to meet the growing demand for travel from region,” said Vinay Dube, CEO, Jet Airways.
In 2016, France received 5.52 lakh tourists while it was 3.60 lakh in 2014.
“France remains the number one tourist destination offering its visitors a plethora of ever evolving tourism experiences that appeal to the discerning Indian travellers,” said Sheetal Munshaw, India director, Atout France, France Tourism Development Agency.
Terming the new flight connectivity between India and Paris as a good news, Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau managing director, Nicolas Lefebvre said, “It gives Paris new opportunities to welcome more Indian visitors and present them with its diverse offering.”