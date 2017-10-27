Jet Airways introduces third daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-London route

Jet Airways has announced its third daily non-stop service between Mumbai and London Heathrow with effect from the forthcoming weekend. The latest frequency to London Heathrow – 9W 116, will depart on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 0925 hrs (LT) from Mumbai on board Boeing 777-300 ER – flagship of the airline’s fleet, laid out in a three-class configuration. The flight will arrive in London at 1355 hrs local time.
On its return, flight 9W 115 will depart from London Heathrow at 1555 (LT) and arrive in Mumbai at 0620 hrs (LT), the following day.
The addition of the third flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow complements the airline’s existing operations to the English capital from its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi, aboard its flagship B777-300 ER aircraft. Jet Airways will become the only Indian airline to operate thrice daily services between Mumbai and London Heathrow.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “Jet Airways is delighted to offer a third non-stop service between Mumbai and London Heathrow, making us the leading airline on this route. Our latest offering will enable us to capitalise on the demand and popularity of this sector, and together with our codeshare partners, allow us to offer convenience and seamless connectivity to travelers to 14 destinations in North America.”