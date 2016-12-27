Jet Airways introduces widebody A330 on key routes

Jet Airways will operate its wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft on certain additional domestic and international routes, thereby boosting capacity on other key sectors. The aircraft will be deployed on the Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai routes, aside from Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mumbai legs on the airline’s domestic network.
While the wide-body service between Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai is slated to begin from January 15, 2017, the airline will commence its Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mumbai services from January 16, 2017. The Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai wide-body service is scheduled to start from January, 18, 2017.
Earlier this year, the airline began operating its Airbus A330s between Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata routes.
Commenting on the wide body introductions, Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “The introduction of wide-body services on our key domestic routes not only allows Jet Airways to scale up capacity in response to increase in demand but also guarantees guests a superior flying experience. The A330, a state-of-the-art aircraft, is designed with a spacious cabin, greater leg-room, lie-flat beds in Premiere and all the comforts usually associated with long-haul international travel. It enables us to deliver a world class flying experience and on-board service, making us the airline of choice for our guests.”
The wide body aircraft, with its two-cabin configuration of 18 seats in Premiere and 236 in economy, will increase capacity on these routes by abour 50 per cent.