Jet Airways increases sales and marketing presence in Switzerland

Jet Airways has appointed ‘Discover the World’ to provide sales and marketing in Switzerland. “Discover is delighted to partner with Jet Airways for the first time. Our team in Switzerland, headed by director Richard Gugerli, will expand the airline’s visibility, helping to increase its revenues especially through its code share partnership with Air France/KLM,” said Jenny Adams, CEO, Discover the World.
Gilbert George, vice president – continental Europe and Americas, “We were impressed with the innovative approach Discover presented which matched our values and covered all market segments,as well as their digital expertise.”
From the end of 2017, Jet Airways will fly to India 54 times a week from London Heathrow, Paris CDG, and Amsterdam to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This includes new services from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Paris CDG to Chennai which will commence on October 29, 2017. Jet Airways also flies daily from Amsterdam to Toronto.