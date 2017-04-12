Jet Airways identified as India’s best airline; IndiGo leads low-cost space in APAC

Indian carrier Jet Airways has been recognised as ‘Best Airline in India’ and IndiGo has won top honours in ‘Low Cost Airlines – Asia Pacific’ category, in TripAdvisor’s first annual Travellers’ Choice awards. Whereas Emirates has been named the top airline in the world, followed by Singapore Airlines and Azul.
The awards honoured 50 airlines overall, including top lists for the world, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa; as well as 16 regional winners. The awards also highlighted top airlines by level of service, covering first class, business class, premium economy and economy. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide, over a 12-month period.
Nikhil Ganju, country manager, TripAdvisor India, said, “The airline industry in India is at an interesting juncture with increasing number of Indian travellers taking to flying and newer airlines foraying into the market. We are confident that these awards will not only help the Indian travellers make more informed air travel decisions, but also make the airlines more cognizant of the higher standards of services expected from them. I would like to congratulate both Jet Airways and IndiGo on emerging winners in their respective categories and for offering the very best experiences as well as value to the travellers.”
Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, commented, “This is a testimony of our company’s ‘Guest First’ service philosophy to provide our guests with the joy of flying via greater connectivity, choice, convenience and comfort. What makes this recognition extra special is that it is purely based on guests’ experience and feedback. We will continue to work harder to set new product and services benchmarks to delight all those who fly with us.”
Among the top 10 global list, Asia holds the highest number of individual winners with total of five (Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Thai Smile and Garuda Indonesia); followed by the United States with two airlines in the top rankings (JetBlue and Alaska Airlines).
Aditya Ghosh, president and whole time director, IndiGo, added, “The award is a testimony to the continued support and trust of our flyers. Ten years ago, when we flew our first aircraft, we aimed to redefine air travel in India by making low fare flights the first choice of travellers. We are happy that our passengers have consistently chosen to fly with us and that inspires us to strive harder every day. This is one of the best and most credible awards as it is the voice of travellers.”