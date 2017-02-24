Jet Airways, Hong Kong enter into codeshare

Jet Airways and Hong Kong Airlines have entered into a codeshare partnership in a move to enhance connectivity between India and the Asia-Pacific region. As part of the reciprocal agreement, Jet Airways will place its marketing code 9W on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights operating between Hong Kong and Okinawa and Tokyo in Japan, Denpasar in Indonesia, Hanoi in Vietnam; Bangkok and Auckland in New Zealand.
Hong Kong Airlines in turn, will place its marketing code HX on Jet Airways’ flights between Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as Delhi in India.
The agreement will allow Hong Kong Airlines to offer a daily service connecting the key business cities of Hong Kong, Mumbai and Delhi. It will also enhance connectivity for Jet Airways guests from Mumbai and Delhi via Hong Kong to multiple destinations in the Asia-Pacific region including to first time codeshare destinations – Okinawa in Japan and Auckland in New Zealand.
Additionally, Jet Airways’ Jet Privilege members will also be able to earn frequent flyer miles when they travel on Jet Airways marketed flights on these codeshare routes.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “The codeshare with Hong Kong Airlines will enable our guests to experience the joy of flying to key destinations such as Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and New Zealand, via Hong Kong through our hubs in Mumbai and Delhi. Both business and leisure travel between India and the destinations covered by this arrangement has been growing at a remarkable CAGR of 12 per cent over the last five years, on the back of sustained economic activity. We believe this partnership will further strengthen the choice available for our guests, especially to our first time codeshare destinations such as Okinawa in Japan and Auckland in New Zealand.”
Li Dianchun, chief commercial officer, Hong Kong Airlines, added, “From our observation, there has been great potential in the India market as increasing travellers from India tend to transit via Hong Kong to Japan, South East Asia and even farther to Auckland. By connecting Hong Kong with Mumbai and Delhi, the new agreement enables passengers from these key cities to travel seamlessly to a bunch of popular destinations in Hong Kong Airlines’ network. On the other hand, our passengers can also access India easily for either business or leisure travel purpose.”