Jet Airways expands domestic connectivity

Jet Airways has announced the expansion of its domestic network during this monsoon by introducing 14 new direct, non-stop domestic flights to emerging cities, due to rising demand for aviation services between these cities, reflecting their economic progress. The airline has been witnessing steady growth in guest traffic, primarily in northern India, especially between cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Udaipur and Indore.
In an industry first, Jet Airways has introduced direct, return non-stop flights from Indore to Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Likewise, the airline has also commenced new, direct non-stop flights between Delhi and Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur as well as connecting Jaipur with Udaipur and Lucknow. The airline has also introduced 11 direct, one-stop through flights between Delhi and Silchar, Dehradun and Jaipur, Chandigarh and Dehradun, Chandigarh and Lucknow, and between Indore and Lucknow, in yet another maiden initiative.
Jet Airways has increased capacity on key routes via additional frequencies, that include a second flight between Bengaluru and Guwahati, a third frequency between Delhi and Indore, a seventh daily frequency between Delhi and Lucknow, as well as, Delhi and Jaipur, together with a second daily flight between Delhi and Udaipur.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “Our new non-stop flights, additional frequencies, as well as direct, one-stop through flights is part of our continuing efforts to provide connectivity, choice and convenience for our guests. The new connections will enable guests from emerging cities to connect seamlessly on to metro cities throughout India as well as onwards to our wide international network.”