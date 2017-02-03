Jet Airways adds 2nd daily flight on New Delhi-Abu Dhabi route

Jet Airways has introduced a second daily flight between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. The new service, designated as flight 9W 212, departs New Delhi in the evening at 1745 hrs IST and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 2010 hrs (local time). The return flight, 9W 211, departs Abu Dhabi at 0845 hrs local time, arriving in New Delhi the same afternoon at 1335 hrs IST.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer, Jet Airways, said, “The new service will offer our guests additional flexibility and choice to plan their travel, whether to the Gulf or further onwards. It is yet another step from Jet Airways to make their travel experience enjoyable, convenient and comfortable. Our signature Indian hospitality, together with our commitment to create an exceptional flying experience for our guests, will undoubtedly cement our place as the preferred airline on this extremely vital route.”
Bilateral trade between the two nations is projected to cross US$ 100 billion by 2020. The extensive economic activity has contributed towards accelerating the demand for air travel between the two countries, which is gathering momentum.