Japan Airlines and Vistara sign MoU for commercial co-operation

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Vistara have signed an MoU to pursue commercial opportunities that combine the synergies of both airlines with the aim of providing greater convenience to their joint customers travelling between India and Japan, and through Japan to points beyond. This MoU is expected to help the two airlines pursue significant cooperation in the near future, such as codeshare, frequent flyer partnership as well as other operational arrangements.
Vistara and Japan Airlines entered an ‘Inter-Airline Through Check-In’ (IATCI) partnership earlier this year.
“The strengthened partnership with Vistara represents a significant milestone for the two airlines to provide customers better access to destinations between and in Japan and India, and we believe it will open up commercial opportunities on the two airlines’ networks,” said Tadashi Fujita, executive vice president, JAL.
Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, said, “Vistara and Japan Airlines share a great deal in common, key among which are the focus on excellence in operations and delivery of exceptional service to customers. We’re delighted to enter the next phase of our association with Japan Airlines, and we believe that this is only the beginning of many other great offerings to come.”
In line with the economic growth in India, demand for air travel between Japan and India has grown over the recent years. JAL operates a daily non-stop service between Tokyo (Narita) and Delhi, with plans of strengthening its presence in the country through a suitable partner to help boost connectivity between Japan and India, connecting through Delhi.
In addition to JAL operated flight to Delhi, Vistara flies to and from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Goa, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Leh, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Guwahati, Srinagar, Port Blair, Jammu, and Varanasi.