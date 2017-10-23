Jammu-Doda chopper service to start on Oct 24

The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to start a chopper service between Jammu and Doda districts from Tuesday, an official said. The service is likely to help promote tourism and provide an alternative means to communicate between the two districts during the winter season, when parts of the region remain cut off.
Pawan Hans helicopters would operate twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays – between the districts, the official said.
The one-way fare for a traveller has been fixed at INR 2,500, he said. Last month, similar services were started between Jammu- Poonch and Jammu-Rajouri districts.