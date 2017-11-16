ITDC posts INR 14.18 cr profit in half-yearly results

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, has posted a significant performance in half-yearly results of the current financial year 2017-18. The total turnover in H1 ending September 2017 increased to INR 172.49 crore as compared to INR 170.94 crore in the corresponding H1 last year. The company registered Profit Before Tax (PBT) at INR 14.18 crore as compared to INR 9.59 crore in the corresponding H1 last year, an increase of 48 per cent as compared to the last financial year.
These details were announced in the board of directors’ meeting of the company recently at the group’s flagship hotel, The Ashok, New Delhi. The momentum generated in last financial year has also continued in first half of the financial year 2017-18.