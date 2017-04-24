Israel marks 49% increase in Indian tourist arrivals

Israel has witnessed a growth of 49 per cent in Indian arrivals from January to March 2017 vis-à-vis the same period in 2015. More than 8300 Indians have already visited Israel in the first three months of 2017 as per statistics released by Israel Ministry of Tourism (ImoT).
Hassan Madah, director, Israel Ministry of Tourism India, said, “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound tourism markets and an important emerging market for us. Keeping this in mind, we have increased our investments heavily in India. We are certain that our continued efforts in targeting the Indian holiday planners through our specially designed advertising campaign for India, ‘Begin your journey to Israel now’ will yield even better results by the year end.”
The statistics also revealed 93 per cent growth in Indian arrivals to Israel in the month of March, 2017 compared to the same period in 2015. Madah added, “We have seen a steady growth in tourist arrivals from India over the years and are confident that this trend will continue. Currently, El Al flies nonstop between India and Israel, while Air India has also announced that it will begin operations on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route in 2017. Increased air connectivity will surely act as an added impetus for more Indians to visit Israel for a holiday.”
In 2016, approximately 45,000 Indians visited Israel.