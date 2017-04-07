Israel launches commercial campaign in India

Israel Ministry of Tourism has launched its first advertising campaign for 2017 highlighting Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea, the Baha’i Gardens in the port city of Haifa, Jerusalem and other attractions. The theme of the campaign ‘Begin your journey to Israel now’ has been developed and conceptualised by the ministry with an aim to target the summer holiday planners in India.
Having made an investment of approximately INR 13 crore in the advertising campaign in India, Hassan Madah, director, Israel Ministry of Tourism India, said, “We have identified India as an important emerging market. Hence, in the last two years we have increased our marketing spends in India to attract more visitors. Our campaign this year aims to showcase that Israel has something to offer for everyone. We are confident that this campaign will further boost tourism to Israel.”
The country has achieved 13 per cent increase in Indians travelling to Israel in 2016 and 16 per cent growth in the first two months of 2017. In 2016, approximately 45,000 Indians visited Israel.
The campaign has been rolled out on platforms such as television, print, digital and hoardings.