IndiGo introduces additional flights between Bengaluru and Kochi

On the occasion of Onam, IndiGo has announced two additional flights between Bengaluru and Kochi from September 3 to 10, 2017. Passengers who wish to travel to these southern markets can now make bookings via IndiGo website.
Commenting on the new flight schedule, Sanjay Kumar, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said, “It’s our joy and privilege to share the festive spirit with our passengers who fly with us each day. On the occasion of Onam, we are pleased to announce two additional flights to and from Bengaluru and Kochi starting September 3. It is our constant endeavour to provide more flexibility of choice for our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on time, hassle free and an affordable flying experience.”