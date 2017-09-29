IndiGo expands operations in winter schedule

IndiGo has launched 18 additional flights on its network for the winter schedule. Starting October 29, the low-fare carrier will operate its first daily flight between Amritsar and Bengaluru and also flight frequencies on key sectors such as Mumbai-Mangalore, Bengaluru-Dehradun, Delhi-Dubai, and Mumbai-Lucknow amongst other routes.
Aditya Ghosh, president and whole-time director, IndiGo said, “In line with our endeavour to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers, we have introduced 18 additional flights as part of the winter schedule. With the increased flow of tourists and business traffic across these sectors, IndiGo is pleased to provide additional frequencies and a direct daily flight between Amritsar and Bengaluru. We are looking at providing affordable fares on these new routes for 6E travellers. It is our constant endeavour to provide more flexibility of choice for our customers as IndiGo continues to offer them on time, hassle free and always affordable flying experience.”