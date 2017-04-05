IndiGo adds 35 new flights for summer schedule

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced the introduction of 35 new flights as part of its summer schedule. The new flights will be introduced between Amritsar and Jammu, Chennai and Bhubaneshwar, Chennai and Indore, Kolkata and Jammu, Srinagar and Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mangalore, Mumbai and Mangalore, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram, and Sharjah and Thiruvananthapuram.
The airline will also increase frequencies from seven stations including, Ahmedabad, Goa, Chennai, Agartala, Amritsar, Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.
These flights are to be launched over the months of April and May. With these additions, IndiGo will operate over 900 flights per day and connect 46 destinations.