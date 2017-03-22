Indian tourist arrivals to Canada grow 13.2% in 2016

Destination Canada’s year-end data highlighted growth in the number of Indian tourists in 2016. More than 215,664 Indian tourists visited the country from January-December, 2016, registering a growth of 13.2 per cent as compared to 2015.
SanJeet, India representative – Destination Canada, said, “This huge rise in arrivals from India proves that Indians are exploring Canada for the kind of diversities it offers. In 2016, Canada has been promoted extensively with the travel trade as well as consumers and we are hopeful to maintain steady growth this year as well, which is a special for all of us as Canada turns 150.”
Last year, Destination Canada India office conducted a series of market reach programmes including agent training sessions across India, consumer activations, digital campaigns, social media campaigns, familiarisation trips, networking sessions, among other activities.
According to reports from Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC), Canada welcomed a total of 20 million visitors in 2016, a 14-year high. In 2015 the TIAC set a five-year industry goal to bring 20 million visitors to the country by 2020.