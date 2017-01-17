Indian arrivals to Seychelles grow 42% in 2016

Seychelles has witnessed an annual growth of 42 per cent in tourist arrivals from India in 2016, compared to 2015. Around 11,000 tourists from India visited Seychelles in 2016, compared to around 8,000 in 2015 and as a result, India has placed itself among top 10 source markets for the tourism board.
This increase is attributed to the India tourist office’s focus on promotion, efforts from the hotels and DMCs, increased customer awareness due to Bollywood associations and digital presence, along with an increase in Air Seychelles daily flights from four to five times a week.
Sherin Francis, CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board, said, “We are thrilled with the interest created in the market about Seychelles that made it possible for the momentum of success to continue. We have seen a phenomenal increase in arrivals since we opened office three years ago. The increase in arrivals from India was 42 per cent, making Seychelles one of the top choices for a holiday.”
Lubaina Sheerazi, COO, Blue Square Consultants, Seychelles Tourist Office – India, said, “I am positive that this is the beginning of many such landmarks. Despite limited budgets and stiff competition, we have been able to generate phenomenal interest for the destination among Indians. This is because our strategy has been very clear from the beginning. A premium destination like Seychelles needs to be promoted to only the premium clientele. And also huge credit goes to the passion and aggression with which our select travel agent partners continue to promote the destination.”