Indian arrivals to Jordan grows 18.40% in 2016

Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has announced the 2016 Indian arrival figures to Jordan. In an unprecedented trend, the same day visitor arrivals from India has declined by 4.50 per cent, which indicates that visitors are now spending more time in the country. Also, overnight visitors have shown a growth of 18.40 per cent.
The India representative office of JTB, Think Strawberries has set a goal to take Jordan to the position of “Most Desirable Destination” for the Indian traveller by 2019 by achieving higher visitor arrivals and increasing the overnight stay steadily.
Ashit Taneja, country manager, JTB India office, commented, “Jordan still is and will remain one of the safest destinations to visit. It is a very stable country with unique blend of culture, history, food, wellness, adventure and warm hospitality that continues to draw tourists from India and all over the world every years.”
Indians can also avail free Visa on arrival in Jordan if the traveller books through Jordanian DMC/supplier and stays for minimum two nights with minimum five pax as a group, or buys the Jordan Pass and stays for minimum three consecutive nights in Jordan. The Jordan Pass offers hassle-free prepaid entry at a reduced rate to over 40 attractions in Jordan.
If the traveller does not fulfill the requirements stated above, the traveller can pay US$ 56 and still avail Visa on arrival. The basic formalities required for Indians who wish to avail this facility includes US$ 1000 cash per person, confirmed return ticket, confirmed hotel reservation under travellers name and passport validity of six months from date of arrival into Jordan.