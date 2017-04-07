India one of the top contributors of hotel guests in Abu Dhabi

Following a record-breaking year for hotel guests in Abu Dhabi, the emirate has seen a 5.5 per cent rise in hotel guests in the first two months of 2017, with a India being a significant contributor. According to figures from Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), 749,650 hotel guests have checked into the emirate’s 170 hotels and hotel apartments in January and February – an increase of more than 40,000 guests over the corresponding period last year.
More than 4.4 million hotel guests were recorded in the emirate over the course of 2016, which was an eight per cent increase over 2015. Statistics across guest nights, average length of stay and revenues also offered strong results, with 120,31,628 guest nights recorded.
H E Saif Saeed Ghobash, director general, TCA Abu Dhabi, said, “The first two months of this year has seen our key overseas markets continue to perform well, and we remain committed to expanding our outstanding tourism and cultural assets. With our year-round programme of events, we plan to gain further growth across the tourism sector and achieve our target of reaching 4.9 million hotel guests throughout the course of this year.”
January saw particularly strong figures, with an eight per cent increase year-on-year in guest arrivals with the top five visitor source markets – UAE, India, UK, China and Saudi Arabia – continuing to post high figures. Al Dhafra region and Al Ain region continued to post significant length of stay.
February witnessed a four per cent rise in guest arrivals in comparison to February 2016, and an increase of three per cent in hotel guest nights with the leading international source markets, China, India, UK and USA . Revenue per available room also rose by nine per cent, while the average room rate rose 10 per cent to AED 451.
This month, TCA Abu Dhabi will be leading a portfolio of companies to the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai to harness more inbound tourism.
Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, a division of TCA Abu Dhabi, has also made strides in attracting business into the emirate by leading and supporting bids to host a number of key conferences, further boosting guest arrivals.
Ghobash added, “Hotels in Abu Dhabi still offer excellent value for money given the quality of services on offer in the regional hospitality sector. With ongoing emphasis on our Tier I markets, and the return of annual events such as Mother of the Nation festival, Abu Dhabi Summer Season, and Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are confident that visitors will continue to choose Abu Dhabi throughout the rest of the year.”
TCA Abu Dhabi will also be focusing on the roll-out of its international destination campaign, launched at the end of last year, with particular emphasis on its priority markets of KSA, China, India, UK and Germany by utilising the support of its 11 overseas offices, and also focusing on inbound domestic guests.