India leads as Dubai’s top international source market in 2016

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has released its annual visitor figures showing that Dubai attracted 14.9 million overnight visitors in 2016, recording a five per cent increase over 2015, and a four-year CAGR of eight per cent (2012-2016), since HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, launched the 2020 tourism strategy.
Leading the visitor traffic producers to Dubai in 2016, India brought in 1.8 million overnight tourists, reflecting a 12 per cent growth over 2015. Expectations on tourism growth from India remain high for 2017 with stronger bilateral ties being forged between the UAE and India, highlighted by the recent presence of HH Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as the chief guest at India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations.
HE Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Tourism, said, “Under the visionary leadership and support of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 2016 was another milestone marker for Dubai’s travel sector, as we rallied strong, and ramped up the momentum to significantly outpace the four-year global industry average by double. With our international overnight traffic reaching 14.9 million, Dubai has cemented its ranking as the fourth most visited city in the world, critically delivering the highest value to the domestic economy with our number one ranking in terms of spend per tourist compared to any other competitor destination.”
“The effectiveness of our three-pronged approach is evidenced by the encouraging 13 per cent growth in volumes from South Asia led by India, despite the demonetisation and cash pressures facing the market. Similarly, KSA remained the dominant market within the GCC, bringing first time and significant repeat travellers to Dubai. Another case in point is our tenacity in the UK, post the Brexit announcement and the ensuing over 20 per cent currency devaluation, where we delivered a commendable five per cent visitation growth,” added Almarri.
Other highlights of 2016 include 20 per cent boost in Chinese visitors, crossing the half million mark for the first time with 540,000 tourists arriving in Dubai; and the resurgence of Russian inbound tourism recording a 14 per cent growth in overnight traffic.
In 2016, Dubai saw a boost in the number of properties in the three and four-star range. Three-star hotel room capacity grew by 24 per cent, while four-star capacity grew by eight per cent as several new entrants like the Rove Hotels have carved a niche positioning for themselves in the market.
Beyond accommodation, new additions to the destination portfolio include the opening of attractions like IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts.
“Our ultimate goal is aimed at not just attracting tourists, but also at capturing the highest value, ensuring that tourism contribution to the economy is further amplified. The solid foundations that we have put in place through diversification of markets, a broadening portfolio of attractions and facilities and a collaborative approach between the hotel and hospitality sectors and the retail community, as well as the collective contribution of government, public and private enterprises will allow us to accelerate the pace of growth in 2017 and well into the future,” concluded Almarri.