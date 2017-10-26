Immense potential for tourism in Bundelkhand: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there is immense potential for tourism in the Bundelkhand region. According to an official statement issued by the state government, the chief minister was speaking at a public meeting in Chitrakoot. He also promised that Chitrakoot would be linked to a highway and observed that the district is extremely important from cultural and security point of view, and a work plan should be made for its planned development.
“To attract tourists, Kalinjar Fort (in Banda district) and Rani Lakshmibai’s Fort in Jhansi will be developed. The state government will extend its full support and also seek support from the Centre,” he said.
Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of the Ramayan Gallery and Tourism Facilitation Centre, Parikrama Marg covered shed and laser show at Ramghat. “The state government is making every effort to usher in happiness in the lives of the people of Bundelkhand,” he said.