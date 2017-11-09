Idea Money partners with redBus

Idea Money, digital wallet service from Idea Cellular, has announced its partnership with online bus ticketing platform redBus, to enable bus ticket booking for Idea Money customers with limited or no internet access. This collaboration will allow customers to book bus tickets online through Idea Money’s RAM portal with the help of the retailer at all Idea Money retail points. Customers can access bus bookings across over 70,000 routes in India, inclusive of both inter and intra state travel, on private and state-run bus services like GSRTC, UPSRTC and more.
Sudhakar Ramasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with redBus and add yet another service offering to our portfolio under the Idea Money Retailer Assisted Model (RAM). Road is the most sought-after mode of transport among India’s growing populace. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the accessibility challenge faced by our customers in the smaller markets. The essence of our RAM model is to bring more and more online services to our offline customers and establish a sense of inclusiveness. With this partnership, Idea Money further empowers its retailers with a comprehensive suite of offerings, those that the customers can avail easily at all times.”
Manoj Agarwala, vice president, redBus, added, “We are very excited with this partnership, as Idea’s 1.8 million retailer network opens up a significant large channel for us. Ability to book bus tickets in advance, for a consumer along with informed choice and seat selection, will improve the overall ticketing experience and help scale up online bus ticket bookings, especially beyond metros and Tier I markets.”
The digital wallet service is currently being offered by Idea M-Commerce Services (IMCSL), a subsidiary of Idea Cellular.