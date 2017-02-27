Hurtigruten appoints Cruise Professionals as exclusive GSA for India, Sri Lanka

Hurtigruten has appointed Cruise Professionals as the exclusive general sales agent (GSA) for India and Sri Lanka with a view to grow revenue opportunities and establish wider distribution in these markets. The management of both companies aim to make Hurtigruten a major exploration cruise brand in India with significant growth in the future.
Established in 1893, Hurtigruten is one of the leaders in adventure and explorer trips in Norwegian, Arctic and Antarctic waters, with its current fleet of 14 vessels. In addition, global expansion plans continue to spread across key expedition cruise regions of Antarctica, South America, Canadian High Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and Svalbard.
Cruise Professionals is a cruise representation companies in India that focuses on the premium segment of the industry and its primary distribution is through B2B channels.
William Harber, president – China and Asia-Pacific, Hurtigruten, said, “Our partnership with Cruise Professionals will enable the rapid expansion of our exploration cruising and coastal Norway products. This association leverages Cruise Professionals’ expertise in managing distribution. Its operating model and strengths in sales and marketing will deepen current relationships and create future trade arrangements across India and Sri Lanka.”
Nishith Saxena, founder and director, Cruise Professionals, added, “Hurtigruten and Cruise Professionals association has come at a time when a large section of Indian travellers is seeking a different experience that goes beyond the normal cruising options. We shall make Hurtigruten easy for the travel agent to sell and deliver a complete solution for adventurous travellers by educating the trade about these unique voyages offered to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”
All existing Hurtigruten bookings will continue as normal. After March 31, 2017, new bookings shall be booked and managed via the Cruise Professionals.