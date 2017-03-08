Honeywell boosts support services for Indian business aviation customers

Honeywell has selected Bird ExecuJet Airport Services to provide support services to business aviation customers in India. The channel partner agreement with Bird ExecuJet Airport Services provides customers in the region with access to a number of Honeywell services, including avionics, connectivity, maintenance and upgrades.
As India’s airports continue to see a rise in the number of domestic and international flights, there is now a greater need for local support services on-site. The new agreement between Honeywell and Bird ExecuJet Airport Services builds on Honeywell’s existing investment in India by offering fixed-based operator and maintenance services at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
This project is expected to provide the company’s business aviation customers with a more streamlined and efficient experience.
Bird ExecuJet Airport Services is a joint venture between Bird Group and ExecuJet Aviation Group that provides a “one-stop shop” for fixed-base operator and maintenance, repair and overhaul services for business aviation aircraft.