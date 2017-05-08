Harvey India and Milestones to Memories enter into alliance

Harvey India, having a fair share of the corporate travel segment and MICE business in Mumbai, is now set to expand its footprints in the Delhi market with its new office. Harvey India has entered into an alliance with Milestones to Memories (MtoM) founded by Aarti Manocha. Commenting on the collaboration Manocha said, “This strategic alliance between Harvey India and MtoM is to ensure that both companies bring together the smartest teams and capabilities on the table, to combine their efforts in order to create new projects, growth and sustainable wealth for both the companies.”
Sharing his views, Joe Rajan, founder and CEO, Harvey India, said, “Our teams are thrilled and look forward to bring in the required synergies to strengthen the purchasing and distribution network. We are happy that we are the first ones in the Indian travel industry to get into a strategic alliance of this sort, wherein both companies expand and grow as individual brands in their goals and objectives and yet would come together as a team to strategise the growth and way forward as a joint effort.”