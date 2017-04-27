Gulf Air appoints VFS Global to provide visas for Bahrain visitors

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has partnered with visa service provider VFS Global to facilitate visa issuance for passengers flying to Bahrain. The online visa facility will launch this summer on gulfair.com. Signing the agreement with VFS Global, Ahmed Janahi, chief commercial officer, Gulf Air, said, “We are partnering with VFS Global to provide a much needed service to Gulf Air passengers that will support our national carrier’s longstanding efforts to promote Bahrain as a destination to a broad spectrum of travellers while making the process of obtaining a visa to Bahrain easier and more convenient. Soon, Gulf Air passengers will be able to easily obtain short term visit visas to Bahrain via our website, allowing them to come to Bahrain and experience all that our kingdom has to offer in terms of tourism, business opportunities and more.”
Zubin Karkaria, chief executive officer, VFS Global Group, commented, “Integrating next-generation convenience into the traditional visa process lies at the heart of our services. We are pleased to synergise our efforts with Gulf Air and the Government of Bahrain to ensure greater flexibility and digital-friendly services for visitors to Bahrain, while maintaining the security requirements of the visa process. We believe the online e-visa platform will make visa application much more convenient for Gulf Air customers, providing them with greater speed and transparency in the process, thereby enhancing their overall experience.”
Vinay Malhotra, chief operating officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, added, “Applying for an e-visa through our dedicated online platform, designed exclusively for Gulf Air passengers, will transform the visa application experience for passengers, offering more customer-centric services. Quicker turnaround times, 24×7 accessibility, and online tracking, amongst other advantages, will make applying for a visa to Bahrain easier than ever before.”
The announcement has been made at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai where the airline was present alongside Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.