Greece’s Sky Express appoints Aviareps as GSA across 4 continents

Aviareps has been appointed by Sky Express to represent the Greek domestic airline as general sales agent (GSA) in eight markets around the world including Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The appointment, made with immediate effect, is the result of the airline’s initiative to expand its sales and marketing outreach internationally to travellers and travel industry leaders in key strategic markets. Operating out of its three domestic hubs of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion in Crete, Sky Express connects travellers to 29 major tourist, cultural and business centres throughout Greece including Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Milos, Paros, Naxos, Kos, Mytilene, Ikaria, Zakynthos Kythira, Chios, Karpathos, Syros and Skyros among others.
Ioannis Lidakis, commercial manager, Sky Express, said, “Sky Express will operate more than 14,000 flights throughout the Greek archipelago in 2017, and our network and services provide international tourists and travel agents with the unique opportunity to organise ‘island hopper’ itineraries throughout Greece’s many islands. It is an exciting time for Sky Express as we continue to expand our presence internationally, and we believe Aviareps to be the best partner for us to achieve these goals in each of the designated markets.”
Edgar Lacker, chief executive officer, Aviareps, commented, “Sky Express is an excellent domestic airline with significant coverage throughout Greece. Sky Express is also an excellent example of how a leading domestic airline can take advantage of our international networks and local know-how, to connect a quality airline to new international markets around the globe. We look forward to increasing Sky Express’ awareness and sales within each of the eight markets we have been appointed.”
Sky Express operates to 29 destinations throughout Greece. The fleet, which consists mainly of ATR aircraft, is available for scheduled and charter flights, for individual passengers or groups.