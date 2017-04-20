Govt team visits tourism projects sites in J&K

The central government team from Ministry of Tourism has visited the different project sites like Bhagwati Nagar, Suchetgarh, Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in Jammu division to take stock of the ongoing work in the development projects under centrally sponsored schemes PMRP, PMDP (Swadesh Darshan). Bharti Sharma, ADG – tourism, Government of India and Vaibhava Tripathi, ADG, Ministry of Tourism were briefed by the secretary (tourism) of J&K, Farooq A shah, through an audio visual presentation about the progress on the above said projects in Jammu Division.
Under these centrally sponsored schemes, Patnitop has got seven projects costing 18.21 crore, Baderwah has nine projects costing 35.16 crore, Poonch has got five projects costing 19.11 crore, Lakhapur Sarthal has five projects worth 18.91 crore, Kishtwar has eight projects worth 35 crore, Rajouri has five projects worth 17.82 crore. Besides this, rural tourism development has got 70 projects worth 15 lakh each approximately and for the whole circuit development, three projects of Lakhimpur Basholi Bani Sarthal circuit, Baderwah Kishtwar Sinthan circuit and Jammu Rajouri Poonch circuit will also be developed under Swadesh Darshan programme.
Under PMDP, mega projects like Mantalai Shud Mahadev Patnitop project at the cost of INR 98 crore and Jammu Rajouri Shopian Pulwama project worth INR 96.3 crore were also discussed.
Shah also briefed the team about Ranjit Sagar Dam development project. The inspection team showed satisfaction for the ongoing projects and asked the state tourism department to speed up the project work and complete the work without any delay.