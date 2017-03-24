Home / Latest Updates / Govt starts process to roll out chip-based passports

Govt starts process to roll out chip-based passports

By ETW Staff-Mumbai on March 24, 2017

Chip enabled e-passports with high security features may soon be rolled out as government has started preparation for introducing it. Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V K Singh said the government has given approval for procurement of electronic contactless inlays for manufacturing of e-passports.

Singh said that Nasik-based India Security Press (ISP) has been authorised to float a global tender for procurement of the contactless inlays along with its operating system. The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip.

(PTI)

