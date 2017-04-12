Govt sets up committee to monitor RCS

The government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to monitor the regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN. Besides, the panel would be responsible for co-ordination among stakeholders, including state governments, for time bound implementation of the scheme.
The civil aviation ministry has already awarded 128 routes connecting 70 airports to five airlines, including SpiceJet and an Air India subsidiary, under UDAN.
Chaired by civil aviation secretary, the committee would have representations from the ministries of finance, defence, home as well as petroleum and natural gas, according to a notification. Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman, representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), apart from officials of airlines and states concerned would also be part of the panel.
If required, the panel’s chairperson can co-opt any officer or expert, according to the notification issued by the civil aviation ministry. The committee would be responsible for overall monitoring of the schemes of promotion of regional connectivity by way of revival of unserved and under-served airports/airstrips and RCS-UDAN.
Apart from various incentives, the operators of RCS flights would be extended viability gap funding – for which money is partly raised through a levy of up to INR 8,500 on flights operating in major routes like Delhi and Mumbai. The viability gap funding would be in place for three years for the airlines concerned from the date of starting operations in a particular UDAN route. Other benefits include zero airport charges for the operators and three-year exclusivity on the routes.
(PTI)