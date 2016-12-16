Govt brings up Air India slots issue with Dubai, Hong Kong airports

The government has said it has taken up the slots issue being faced by Air India at Dubai and Hong Kong airports with the aeronautical authorities of both the countries. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju informed the Lok Sabha that Air India is facing issues with airport slots in Dubai and Hong Kong. “The issue of slots in Dubai and Hong Kong has been specifically raised with their aeronautical authorities for immediate resolution,” Raju said in a written reply.
He said Air India did not get uniform daily slots for its flights to and from Dubai during Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Calicut from September 1, 2015 to March 25, 2017. He added that the national carrier is unable to start new flight on Mumbai-Hong Kong route due to non-availability of slots at Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, the government has made an equity infusion of INR 23,993 crore into Air India till November this year under the turnaround plan for the carrier.
“The company has achieved most of the targets set out in the turnaround plan milestones, and has made progress in both operational as well as financial areas,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in another written reply.
As per the financial restructuring plan for Air India, the government is to infuse INR 30,231 crore as equity support and repayment of the government guaranteed loans/ interest till FY 2020-21.