Goomo and Uniglobe enter into partnership

Uniglobe Travel and omni-channel travel technology company Goomo have entered into a partnership. Uniglobe Travel South Asia currently has over 60 agency locations across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with an annual sales volume of over INR 3,500 crore. The partnership will involve deeper collaboration between the Uniglobe franchisees, whereby customers on the Gooomo platform will be able to find a “trusted” agent and discuss their off-line booking requirements with them. The partnership will serve as a foundation for Uniglobe and Goomo to further expand their omni-channel presence in the South Asian travel market.
Varun Gupta, CEO, Goomo, said, “Clients have the right to choose the channel they’re most comfortable with while booking their travel. That’s precisely what our partnership with Uniglobe promises – a one-stop shop for our clients to access the best online and offline travel deals and products, so they don’t have to bother looking elsewhere.”
“Our association with a dynamic platform like Goomo presents a unique opportunity to target both offline and online consumers through the convenience of an omni-channel platform and the assurance of a knowledgeable travel expert. We are excited about our partnership and the value we could unlock by extending our superior travel management services, that offer unparalleled access to professional advice for extensive trip planning, to Goomo’s online client network,” said Raja Natesan, CEO, Uniglobe Travel (South Asia).