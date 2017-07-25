Google introduces event search feature

Doing a search for many types of events on the Google mobile search app and mobile web will now bring up a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow.com, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh.com, and 10times.com – from the latest in rock, art and theatre to food festivals. For instance, typing a quick search like, “food festivals in Delhi,” will get a listing of the best options in an easy-to-review format. It also supports specific queries like “Marathi plays in Mumbai”. One can also try typing “events near me” for a broader view of the social events happening around.
As part of this updated search experience for events, each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price where available. Tapping an event listing takes you directly to the website from where you can learn more or buy tickets. Whether you’re looking to score a last-minute deal or planning an outing for long weekend, tap the buttons above the listing and filter events taking place today, tomorrow, over the weekend, next week and more.
Google has also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so users can more easily find them when looking for activities and events on Google.