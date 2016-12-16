GoAir to use upgraded Ramco solutions

Ramco Systems has announced that it has been mandated by GoAir to upgrade its Ramco Aviation Suite V5.5 to Ramco Aviation M&E/MRO Solution V5.8. This upgrade will further automate and enhance its maintenance functions. The upgrade will cover modules for Engineering & Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO), materials management, quality and maintenance. The announcement was made at the recent India MRO Aerospace & Defence 2016 event in New Delhi.
GoAir has been functioning on Ramco Aviation offering since 2013, when the company went live on the application in a record time of 200 days, across 21 base stations, for its 15 fleet. The upgrade will additionally help in simplifying and streamlining GoAir’s purchase operations, inventory operations, aircraft maintenance execution and technical records keeping. The application’s mobility feature will enable access to operations for mechanics and maintenance staff on the move.
Commenting on the upgrade, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, CEO, GoAir, said, “We have shared a great working relationship with Ramco. The upgrade will further automate our maintenance operations and provide better visibility of inventory and purchase operations.”
Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, stated, “It is a great occasion for us to be part of the India MRO show. Having won the trust of global aviation companies, it is a moment of pride to showcase our ‘Made in India’ product on home turf. The aviation market is constantly evolving and technology has been playing a pivotal role in addressing the changing market needs. With disruptive innovation like Anywhere Apps, Ramco’s offerings aim at providing a simplified user experience to the otherwise complicated business of aircraft maintenance. I am glad to note, GoAir will enhance its maintenance efficiency with this upgrade.”