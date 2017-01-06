Global Destinations expands portfolio with 3 new representations

Global Destinations, one of India’s leading representation companies, has added three new partners to its portfolio in 2017 – AlliedTPro, Infinity Escapades and Leisure Pass Group. The companies will be represented from Global Destinations’ Mumbai office, along with its 18 other partners.
With the new additions, Global Destinations will be representing travel companies from continents across the globe. Speaking about getting their new partners on board, Pranav Kapadia, founder, Global Destinations, said, “We are very excited about our new partnership with three esteemed companies – AlliedTPro, Infinity Escapades and Leisure Pass Group. Each company is a leader in its segment and the alliances will enable us to provide our stakeholders a whole new variety of offerings. The last year has been a good one for us, with the addition of new products to our portfolio and being announced as the GSA for Air New Zealand in India. We look forward to more such opportunities and collaborations in 2017.”
AlliedTPro, head quartered in New York, has been in the USA and Canada inbound market for over 60 years. Its core business consists of multi-lingual escorted coach programmes, tailor-made services for leisure and incentive groups, and a comprehensive selection of FIT leisure products. It has additional offices in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando.
Infinity Escapades, a full-service travel management company from Morocco, has over a decade of experience in providing leisure and MICE services. The company is organising discovery tours, seminars and incentives, tailor-made tours as well as hotel accommodation.
Whereas, Leisure Pass Group, a sightseeing and tourism technology specialist, develops and manages city passes in destinations including London, Paris, Dublin, Berlin. The city passes allow holders free or reduced entry to a number of attractions for one low price. The company aims to provide tourists and city travellers time efficient and cost effective products to facilitate and benefit their experience.