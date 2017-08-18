FTAs in July record 7.4% growth over July 2016

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) to India on e-Tourist Visa in July has marked 73.3 per cent, over the same month last year. The number of FTAs in July, 2017 were 7.88 lakh as compared to 7.34 lakh in July, 2016 and 6.28 lakh in July, 2015. The growth rate in FTAs in July, 2017 over July, 2016 is 7.4 per cent compared to 16.8 per cent in July, 2016 over July, 2015. Whereas, FTAs during the period January-July 2017 were 56.74 lakh with a growth of 15.7 per cent, as compared to the FTAs of 49.03 lakh with a growth of 9.6 per cent in January-July 2016 over January-July 2015.
The percentage share of FTAs in India during July 2017 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh (20.12 per cent) followed by USA (16.26 per cent), UK (10.88 per cent), France (3.01 per cent), Malaysia (2.81 per cent), Canada (2.66 per cent), Sri Lanka (2.56 per cent), China (2.32 per cent), Oman (2.27 per cent), Germany (2.21 per cent), Australia (2.17 per cent), Japan (2.10 per cent), Nepal (1.84 per cent), UAE (1.82 per cent) and Singapore (1.69 per cent).
The percentage share of FTAs during July 2017 among the top 15 ports was highest at Delhi Airport (25.95 per cent), followed by Mumbai Airport (16.63 per cent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (10.92 per cent), Chennai Airport (9.09 per cent), Bengaluru Airport (6.78 per cent), Cochin Airport (5.39 per cent), Hyderabad Airport (5.07 per cent), Kolkata Airport (4.23 per cent),Gede Rail Land Check Post (2.78 per cent), Trivandrum Airport (1.81 per cent), Ahmedabad Airport (1.72 per cent), Ghojadanga Land Check Post (1.54 per cent), Tiruchirapalli Airport (1.37 per cent), Amritsar Airport (0.97 per cent) and Calicut Airport (0.73 per cent).
During July, 2017, a total of 1.19 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 0.68 lakh during the month of July 2016 registering a growth of 73.3 per cent. During January-July 2017, a total of 8.36 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 5.40 lakh during January-July 2016, registering a growth of 54.7 per cent.
The percentage shares of top 15 source countries availing e-Tourist Visa facilities during July, 2017 was led by UK (12.9 per cent), USA (12.0 per cent), UAE (7.2 per cent), France (6.4 per cent), Oman (6.1 per cent), China (5.4 per cent), Spain (4.3 per cent), Korea (3.9 per cent), Germany (3.1 per cent), Australia (3.1 per cent), Canada (3.1 per cent), Italy (2.4 per cent), Singapore (2.3 per cent), Netherlands (2.2 per cent) and Thailand (1.8 per cent).
Whereas, the percentage shares of top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during July, 2017 was led by New Delhi Airport (41.0 per cent), Mumbai Airport (20.6 per cent), Chennai Airport (9.5 per cent), Bengaluru Airport (7.8 per cent), Kochi Airport (6.6 per cent), Hyderabad Airport (5.1 per cent), Kolkata Airport (2.2 per cent), Ahmadabad Airport (1.4 per cent), Trivandrum Airport (1.4 per cent), Calicut Airport (1.2 per cent), Amritsar Airport (1.1 per cent), Tirchy Airport (0.8 per cent), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (0.4 per cent), Jaipur Airport (0.3 per cent) and Pune Airport (0.3 per cent).