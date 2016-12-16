FTA on e-Tourist visa registers 63.9% growth in November

India has marked 63.9 per cent growth in foreign tourists arrival (FTA) on e-Tourist visa in November 2016 over the same period in 2015, stated a PIB release. A total of 136,876 foreign tourists arrived in November 2016 on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 83,501 during November 2015. During January to November 2016, a total of 917,446 tourist arrived on e-Tourist visa as compared to 341,683 during January to November 2015, registering a growth of 168.5 per cent.
The percentage shares of top 10 source countries availing e-Tourist visa facility during November, 2016 was topped by the UK (22.3 per cent), followed by the USA (12.9 per cent), Russian (8.7 per cent ), France (6.3 per cent), China (6.1 per cent), Germany (4.6 per cent), Australia (4.1 per cent), Canada (3.6 per cent), Netherlands (1.8 per cent) and Ukraine (1.8 per cent).
Whereas, New Delhi topped the list in terms of percentage shares of the top 10 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist visa, with 44.99 per cent; followed by Mumbai Airport (18.53 per cent), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (14.19 per cent), Chennai Airport (5.26 per cent), Bengaluru Airport (5.23 per cent), Kochi Airport (2.99 per cent), Kolkata Airport (2.32 per cent), Hyderabad Airport (1.94 per cent), Trivandrum Airport (1.32 per cent) and Amritsar Airport (1.11 per cent).