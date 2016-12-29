Home / Latest Updates / FTA, FEE, sale of e-tickets increased during demonetisation: Govt

By ETW Staff-Mumbai on December 29, 2016

The government has said that the impact of demonetisation on the tourism industry has been controlled efficiently through a number of steps taken. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) transitioned to cashless mode of payment by simplifying process of e-tickets. “Government efforts have paid dividend as there has been a notable growth in the comparative figures of foreign tourists arrival (FTA), foreign exchange earnings (FEE) and online sale of e-tickets after demonetisation,” stated a PIB release.

The number of e-tickets sold during November 9 to December 8, 2016, increased to 28,176 from 2,807 during October 9 to November 8, 2016, with corresponding amount being INR 181.49 lakh and INR 3.10 lakh respectively. “It can therefore be seen that sale of e-tickets and earnings from them have increased by 10 and 58 times respectively as people are buying tickets for ASI monuments online through cashless payments,” the release added.

